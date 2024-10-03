Padres Announce Likely Game 1 and Game 2 Starters vs Dodgers
The San Diego Padres are reportedly setting up their first two games of the National League Division Series with an intriguing selection of starting pitchers.
According to Sammy Levitt, the probable starters for the Padres for Game 1 is Dylan Cease and Game 2 is Yu Darvish.
Cease has been San Diego's best pitcher all season. The call to hand him the ball in the opening game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was a no-brainer after the Padres survived the Wild Card series against the Atlanta Braves without needing him.
The righty collected a 3.47 ERA across 189.1 innings covering 33 starts this season for the Padres. Cease will be opposed by Jack Flaherty.
Darvish was left out of the rotation for the Wild Card series but was available out of the bullpen,
“It speaks very well to our rotation and the talent we have in it,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said before Monday’s afternoon workout about his rotation. “Clearly, just for the record, we did not pick it out of a hat. But Darvish being available in our bullpen and being available as we move on to start speaks volumes.”
Darvish accepted his role and wanted to prepare the best way he knew.
“It may be a difficult decision for managers to make, but I think it’s a good thing to have for a manager,” Darvish said through interpreter Shingo Horie. “We just go out there and do our jobs the best way possible.”
However, he won't need to adjust to the bullpen anymore.
“He had a tremendous attitude about it,” Shildt said. … “We do have a good bullpen. We have guys that have clearly been in roles that have done it for us … so we’ll stay consistent with those roles. Maybe in a longer situation, something happens (and Darvish) will eat some innings. Who knows how the series will go, but he’ll be available for whatever role we need him in, I can tell you that.”
The decision to roll with Cease and Darvish will set up Michael King to start Game 3 on extra rest.
King is coming off a brilliant Game 1 start against the Braves striking out 12 batters and leading the Padres to a win.