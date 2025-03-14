Padres Free Agent Signs With Mexican League Team
San Diego Padres free agent pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. has agreed to terms with the Tigers de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League, the club announced via social media Tuesday.
Edwards appeared in one game with the Padres last season, walking two batters and allowing one hit without recording an out.
The 2024 season marked Edwards's second stint with San Diego, but this time around was mostly spent in Triple-A between the Chicago Cubs and Padres organizations. Edwards posted a 3.30 ERA while striking out 22.2 percent of batters faced but struggled with a 14.3 percent walk rate.
The first stint in San Diego came in 2019. He allowed six earned runs in 1.2 innings for a 32.40 ERA.
After a disastrous big league appearance, the Padres designated Edwards for assignment and then outrighted him. He declined the assignment and elected free agency instead.
More news: Padres $4.8 Million Reliever on San Diego: 'Nowhere I'd Rather Be'
Edwards, who has had a well-traveled career, spent the 2022-23 season with the Washington Nationals. In 93.2 innings, he posted a solid 3.07 ERA, though his rate stats were a bit concerning, with a 20 percent strikeout rate and a 10.6 percent walk rate.
A stress fracture in his right shoulder cut his 2023 season short, leading to a minor league deal for him in the offseason. Initially signing with the Cubs, Edwards opted out of his contract in June after not being promoted to the big league roster and subsequently signed a minor league deal with the Padres.
Edwards was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 48th round of the 2011 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2015. He went on to win a World Series with the Cubs and played with them until 2019, when he was traded to San Diego at the trade deadline.
More news: Padres Make Another Round of Cuts as Roster Continues to Dwindle
After the 2019 season, Edwards joined the Seattle Mariners and has since moved around the league, playing for the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, and Nationals.
He signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Feb. 6, was released on March 24, and then re-signed on April 4. After being released once more on June 16, he joined San Diego. Despite his struggles at the MLB level, Edwards excelled in the minors, posting a dominant 1.85 ERA over 20 appearances.
Edwards will look to bounce back in Mexico and try to grab the attention of at least one MLB team.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.