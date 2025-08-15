Padres Announce Starting Pitcher on Friday vs Dodgers Following Michael King Injury
Wandy Peralta will be the San Diego Padres starting pitcher for Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Peralta is sporting a 3.13 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 54.2 innings pitched this season.
Michael King was the scheduled starter for the Friars, but the right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday in a shocking twist.
King is dealing with knee inflammation and will be sidelined until at least Aug. 26, meaning he will miss both series against the Dodgers this month. This is King's second stint on the IL as he was previously sidelined for nearly three months with a nerve issue.
In 2025, he is sporting a 2.81 ERA with 65 strikeouts across 57.2 innings pitched. King has emerged as the team's ace this season, but has dealt with injury for a majority of the season.
In addition to placing King on the IL, the Padres also recalled Randy Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso. Vásquez last pitched on Sunday, tossing three innings and allowing four earned runs. He will be on four days’ rest and will likely piggyback behind Peralta on Friday in a bulk relief role.
Vásquez has a 3.93 ERA with 55 strikeouts across 107.2 innings of work in the big leagues this season. He was a regular in the Padres rotation until the team optioned him to make room on the roster for Nestor Cortes, who was acquired at the trade deadline.
With the departure of King, the Padres rotation will not be at full strength for the rivalry series at Dodger Stadium this weekend. Nevertheless, Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish are still scheduled to take the mound Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
While the Padres may not have their ace, San Diego sits alone at the top of the division and is one game ahead of the Dodgers entering Friday's game. This is the first time the Padres have held the lead in the NL West this late in a season since 2010, an indication that San Diego's successful trade deadline was the perfect boost for the hottest team in baseball.
Now, the Padres will face the defending champions in a three-game set with first place in the division on the line.
