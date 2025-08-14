Padres Place Michael King on Injured List in Shocking Update Before Dodgers Series
The San Diego Padres have placed right-handed pitcher Michael King on the injured list with left knee inflammation in a shocking update.
Right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.
King was scheduled to start Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the Padres will need a new starter.
The move is retroactive to Aug. 11, meaning King will be out until at least Aug. 26, making him ineligible to pitch in either of the two upcoming series against the Dodgers. That's a huge blow to the Padres rotation as they look to maintain their one-game lead over the Dodgers in the National League West.
It's unclear how King sustained the injury, but this is another devastating blow in an unfortunate season for the right-hander.
After opening the season with a 2.59 ERA across 10 starts — including a complete game shutout against the Colorado Rockies — King slept wrong on his shoulder and was scratched from his scheduled start in late May.
King ended up being diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his right shoulder that sidelined him for nearly three months. He finally returned to the Padres last week, pitching two innings and allowing two earned runs against the Boston Red Sox.
King is eligible to enter free agency this offseason, and was expected to earn a deal upwards of $100 million based on his age and skillset. However, injuries have potentially derailed those chances, as King will now target a late August return at the earliest.
Who is Starting for the Padres on Friday vs the Dodgers?
As for the more pressing matter, the Padres have listed Friday's starter as "to be announced" for the time being.
Vasquez would make sense, as he last pitched on Sunday, throwing 68 pitches in a Triple-A game. However, the Padres could also shuffle their rotation around to get their best starters on track to pitch this weekend.
The Padres enter Friday's series opener with a one-game lead over the Dodgers in the NL West. The Dodgers, however, are winning the season series thus far, taking five of the first seven games between the teams in June.
Dylan Cease was scheduled to pitch on Saturday with Yu Darvish scheduled to go on Sunday prior to the King news.
