Padres Asking Price in Dylan Cease Trade Revealed
The San Diego Padres were trying to trade starting pitcher Dylan Cease up until the trade deadline. But like when they tried finding a new home for him during the offseason, the Padres ultimately kept Cease in San Diego.
More news: Padres' AJ Preller Has Epic Quote to Wild Trade Deadline
It was clear the Padres would only trade Cease if they could acquire MLB talent that could help the team this season. They had been heavily pursuing Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran and sent an offer that included Cease in exchange for the All-Star, per MassLive’s Sean McAdam.
“Similarly, the Red Sox have signaled interest in Dylan Cease, who would be a rental," McAdam wrote. "The Padres, in their never-ending quest to acquire Duran, proposed a package involving Cease, catching prospect Ethan Salas and another prospect (not shortstop Leo de Vries) for Duran, which was quickly rejected."
The Red Sox did not bite at the package starring Cease, but the Padres continued to offer him to other teams. San Diego reportedly offered Cease to the Houston Astros for starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti and three unnamed prospects, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale.
But like Boston, Houston rejected the trade.
More news: Padres Tried to Acquire Mackenzie Gore From Nationals in Potential Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal
The Padres were unable to find a deal worthy enough to part ways with their right-hander. And rather than trade away a starting pitcher, San Diego picked up two more at the deadline.
The Padres acquired left-handed starting pitchers JP Sears from the Athletics and Nestor Cortes from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Sears joined San Diego alongside former Athletics closer Mason Miller, who will serve as another powerful arm in high-leverage situations rather than the team’s primary closer. Cortes has been on the IL since April with an elbow flexor strain but should be back sometime this month.
In addition to bolstering their bullpen and rotation, the Padres also landed a catcher and a left fielder in two separate trade deadline moves.
San Diego received outfielder Ramón Laureano from the Baltimore Orioles. The Padres also got catcher Freddy Fermin, who was the Venezuelan Winter League’s Most Valuable Player in 2023, from the Kansas City Royals and designated catcher Martin Maldonado in a corresponding move.
More news: Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Overhaul Squad Ahead of Friday’s Game
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.