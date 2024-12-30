Padres' Biggest Threat in Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes Meets With Japanese Star
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already met with Roki Sasaki, per multiple reports. The Dodgers became the sixth team to have an in-person meeting with the 23-year-old starting pitcher. It's unclear if or when the San Diego Padres will meet with Sasaki, but the team remains a top contender to land the Japanese phenom.
The latest report surrounding the Sasaki sweepstakes from MLB insider Jon Heyman has the Dodgers favored, followed by the Friars.
"The Dodgers remain favored, followed by the Padres," Heyman wrote. "The Dodgers established themselves as the team for Japan’s stars, but Sasaki’s admiration of Padres ace Yu Darvish and a clear path to be their ace gives them a shot."
From the onset of the race to sign Sasaki, the Padres have always been quietly optimistic about landing the starting pitcher. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller shared a hopeful view of the organization's chances to land the Japanese star.
"We just talk about wanting to put our best foot forward and presenting our situation,” Preller said. “If things are meant to be, they line up. From our standpoint, we feel like we have a lot to offer. ... Like anything, it should be a good process."
Manager Mike Shildt even said the team expects Sasaki to be a Padre by the end of the winter.
"We should be very legitimate contenders," Shildt said on MLB Network Radio. "We fully expect to be right in the mix and actually, at the end of the day, have Sasaki be a Padre. We've got a lot of inroads to get to Sasaki. know we're gonna put the full-court press to make it happen and we're very optimistic."
Shildt told reporters at the Winter Meetings what makes the Padres an attractive landing spot for a young, developing pitcher like Sasaki.
"Obviously it starts on the field with a team that's been in the playoffs,” Shildt said. “We feel like, just in general, not from any one specific player, but when we talk to free agents … a lot of people want to be here and play. They want to be part of an amazing atmosphere, want to be part of a team that I think everybody in the game feels like can win a world championship.”
Sasaki isn't expected to sign until after Jan. 15. He'll have until Jan. 23 to make his decision.
