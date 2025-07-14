Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands $14 Million All-Star Outfielder
The San Diego Padres are entering the All-Star Break in the second place spot of the NL West.
For a team that has aspirations to play deep into October, things are far from where they need to be in San Diego. The complacency of being in the final NL Wild Card spot won't cut it for the Friars as they look to be active ahead of the impending trade deadline.
An apparent weak spot for the Padres this season has been the outfield. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently linked Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia to the Friars in what would be a blockbuster move for San Diego.
Garcia is just two seasons removed from a 39-home run and 107 RBI campaign, but 2024 proved to be difficult for the slugger. Although his .234 batting average is up from last year, his on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS are all lower than his production from a season prior.
A change in scenary may prove to be enough for Garcia, but his elite arm strength is what would set him apart assuming his bat doesn't get back to All-Star form.
Garcia is an above average defender, grading in the 65th percentile across MLB in terms of Outs Above Average, and has his arm strength valued in the 94th percentile among qualified fielders.
His cannon of an arm in the outfield, paired with his 92.9 mph average exit velocity, good for the 92nd percentile in MLB, Garcia can prove to be a great fit with the Padres at the right price.
With one remaining year of arbitration eligibility, Garcia may prove to be worth a larger haul since it's an additional year of team control, but if the right deal can be found, the slugger would be an incredible asset to add to a powerful team.
