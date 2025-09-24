Padres Bolster Bullpen Ahead of Postseason With Latest Roster Move
The San Diego Padres have reinstated right-hander David Morgan from the 15-day injured list.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Ron Marinaccio has been optioned to the Arizona Complex League.
The 25-year-old former infielder has tossed 59.1 innings of work this season across MLB and MiLB play, and landed on the injured list on Sept. 12.
During his 38 appearances in the big leagues (two of which were starts), Morgan has been an incredible piece of the lethal bullpen, hurling a 2.80 ERA. He has added 47 strikeouts to 19 walks in this time, and boasts an average fastball velocity of 97.5 mph, putting him in the 92nd percentile across MLB.
Morgan grew up a Padres fan and was born in Mission Viejo, CA. Thinking about his childhood idols Trevor Hoffman and Jake Peavy inspire him to be his best when he is in the bullpen, but also helps him flip a switch and get into his gametime mindset.
"When I’m sitting in it, before I go pitch, that’s when I think about that,” Morgan said earlier this season. “Obviously when my name gets called, it’s game time.”
As for Marinaccio, he has been lights out in his seven brief appearances for the Padres bullpen. In 10.2 innings of work, he has a microscopic 0.84 ERA.
His optioning is essentially to create a roster spot for Morgan, but the right-hander will stay ready in Arizona in the event his number is called for the postseason roster.
Marinaccio has seen less success in Triple-A, posting a 5.05 ERA across 46.1 innings of work, hurling 51 strikeouts to 21 walks.
