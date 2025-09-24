Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Remains Sidelined, Xander Bogaerts Returns, Michael King Role Discussed
The San Diego Padres handled the Milwaukee Brewers 7-0 on Tuesday, giving them a two-game lead in the season series.
Pitcher Randy Vasquez pitched seven shutout innings, helping provide some rest for the bullpen amid the coming playoff run.
Before the game, shortstop Xander Bogaerts was activated from the injured list, healing his broken bone in his foot. He was added to the lineup upon his return, slotting in at the No. 2 spot. During Tuesday's game, he went 0-for-4.
Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. remains out sick with an unidentified illness, and he requires further testing to determine the cause of his issue and facilitate an appropriate treatment.
Finally, manager Mike Shildt broke down Michael King's role in the playoffs.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
