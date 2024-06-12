Padres' Breakout Reliever Unavailable Due to Illness
The San Diego Padres saw their late-inning lead slip away on Tuesday night when Oakland’s Tyler Soderstrom launched a game-tying, two-run homer off right-hander Enyel De Los Santos in the eighth inning.
Manager Mike Shildt revealed after the game that setup man Jeremiah Estrada was sick and had been sent home and thus was unavailable. Estrada has been a breakout star for the Padres out of the bullpen with a 0.86 ERA in 21 innings of work.
The bottom half of the inning saw Jurickson Profar exit the game after he swung and missed at a pitch and grabbed his knee. Profar has been battling knee soreness for a while and Shildt said he didn't think it was serious.
Kyle Higashioka played the role of hero in the ninth when he launched a walk-off solo home run into the first level of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field, lifting the Padres to a dramatic 4-3 victory over the A’s at Petco Park.
For much of the season, the backup catcher has been pinch-hit for in similar situations. However, this time around Shildt said he earned the at-bat. Higashioka delivered in one of the biggest moments of his season.
“He’d more than earned his at-bat,” said Shildt, alluding to Higashioka’s recent hot streak at the plate. “Good for him. He’s done a nice job for us in both phases. And he’s got some pop.”
Perhaps with his big hit, Higashioka will find himself in more important at-bats late in games.
As for Estrada, he was reportedly back in the clubhouse Wednesday in advance of a rare weekday afternoon tilt at Petco Park: