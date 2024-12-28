Padres Bring Back Right-Handed Pitcher in Free Agency
The San Diego Padres signed right-handed relief pitcher Logan Gillaspie to a minor league contract earlier this month. The 27-year-old has already played one season with the Padres but the franchise declined to tender him a contract in November, which allowed him to enter free agency.
Although Gillaspie has spent the majority of his professional baseball career in the minor leagues, he has made MLB appearances for three consecutive seasons. Gillaspie was called up to the Major Leagues four times throughout the season. He often served as an extra depth piece in the San Diego bullpen.
However, the right-hander struggled to excel on the big league stage. Last season, he made nine appearances with the Padres, logging a 7.15 ERA while striking out seven batters.
The Padres claimed Gillaspie off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Nov. 15, 2023. The Red Sox had claimed him off waivers just two months prior from the Baltimore Orioles.
With the Orioles, Gillaspie made his MLB debut on May 17, 2022, against the New York Yankees. He pitched two innings in his debut and did not allow a single run for his first two outings in the Major Leagues. Gillaspie made a total of 28 MLB appearances with the Orioles across two seasons.
Gillaspie earned his first promotion into Triple-A while playing with the Orioles organization. On May 3, 2022, he was assigned to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. He accrued a 5-3 record with a 5.09 ERA and 38 strikeouts. Since then, he has improved his ERA every season.
The Bakersfield, California native played his first season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas in 2024. He earned a 4-2 record while logging a 3.77 ERA with 42 strikeouts across 45.1 innings.
Gillaspie's contract is the 11th minor league contract the Padres have agreed to this offseason, with the first being right-handed pitcher Josias Figuereo in October. Since signing Gillaspie, the Padres have signed four more free agents to minor league deals: Outfielder Moisés Gómez, center fielder Cole Roederer, and right-handed pitchers Jose Espada and Miguel Alvarez.