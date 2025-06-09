Padres Bullpen Has 3-Word Motto That Perfectly Sums Up Their Desire to Win
San Diego Padres right-handed relief pitcher Jason Adam revealed a motto the Padres' bullpen has, making a point of supporting and uplifting each other.
“It’s a special group,” Adam said. “It’s so fun to be a part of. One of our mottos is ‘Cover and move.’ That’s what we do. That’s what we try to do whenever we’re called on, try to put up a zero and give our team a chance to win.”
The Padres bullpen dominated MLB through their first 33 games of the season, posting a 1.68 ERA through 128.2 innings and preserving all 22 of the leads they were handed. A rough stretch of 14 games beginning May 6 followed, where the bullpen lost four of seven leads and had a 10.09 ERA. They have returned to form since May 22, and have a 1.61 ERA since then.
Adam recalled closer Robert Suarez reminding him of the motto after Adam apologized for being unable to close out the eighth inning in a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates May 30. Suarez replaced him for a four-out save.
“I was like ‘Brother, sorry to make you come out there.’” Adam said. “He goes, ‘Hey, cover and move.’ And I thought that was the coolest response out of our leader.”
Adam has been a standout reliever for the Padres this season, appearing in an MLB-leading 33 games and keeping an ERA of 1.64. Adam has an ERA+ of 303 since coming to San Diego in the middle of the 2024 season.
Suarez has also impressed this season, currently sporting a 1.84 ERA and a league-leading 21 saves. The closer made his first All-Star Game in 2024, securing 36 saves in his first season taking over the role.
The Padres will hope for their bullpen to remain focused, as they enter a crucial stretch of the season. The Padres face the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this season for a three-game series in San Diego Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
This series is the first of two against the Dodgers this month, and the Padres will hope to get off on the right foot, as they trail the 2024 World Series Champions by just one game.
