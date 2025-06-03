Padres Calling Up Top Prospect to Start vs Giants
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt announced right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert will be called up to start Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.
Bergert has already made four MLB appearances with the Padres this season, after making his MLB debut on April 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Padres called Bergert up in April as a corresponding move to optioning their fifth starter Kyle Hart.
Through the four appearances, Bergert threw two strikeouts and only allowed one hit and no runs. But San Diego ultimately sent Bergert back to Triple-A on May 7.
All four of his MLB appearances have been one inning as a relief pitcher. Tuesday’s game will mark Bergert’s first start in MLB.
With Triple-A El Paso, Bergert has been a starting pitcher, logging a career-best 3.75 ERA through nine starts. Bergert has totaled a 4.22 ERA through 79 starts in his five minor league seasons.
The Padres promoted Bergert to Triple-A for the first time this season after drafting the West Virginia University product as the No. 190 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Bergert is the Padres’ No. 21 overall prospect and could help San Diego’s rotation, as starting pitchers Michael King and Yu Darvish are both on the 15-day injured list with shoulder and elbow injuries, respectively.
While Darvish has been sidelined since the beginning of the season, King is a recent addition to the IL. San Diego placed King on the injured list with a pinched nerve in his right shoulder on May 25.
Additionally, starting pitcher Dylan Cease has been struggling on the mound. The right-hander has allowed three or more runs in eight of his 12 starts in 2025.
Bergert’s four MLB appearances should help the rookie feel more comfortable starting in his first game on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old will face off against fellow young starting pitcher Landen Roupp, who will be making his 12th MLB start of the season for the Giants.
