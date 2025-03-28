Padres CEO Says Fans Are the Reason Team Can Spend So Much
The San Diego Padres have created one of the most exciting atmospheres in Major League Baseball at Petco Park.
When right-hander Michael King was named the Padres' Opening Day starter, he spoke about the adrenaline rush he experiences when pitching in front of one of baseball's most electric crowds.
"There's nothing like running from the dugout when they're cheering your name. It's a blast, and I'll just try to keep the adrenaline to a minimum while I'm out there," King said.
The Padres set a franchise record season in attendance last season, and had 56 sellouts in 2024. The Friars ranked fourth in average attendance with 41,066 fans.
Padres Set Attendance Record for 2025 Opening Day
On Thursday's Opening Day, they set an all-time Petco Park Opening Day attendance record with 45,568.
Padres chief executive officer Erik Greupner said the Friar Faithful are the reason the organization can spend so much.
“The short answer is fan support,” Greupner said. “Attendance has led to revenue growth that can support a payroll that’s a lot higher — much, much higher — than our media market would support.”
What's New at Petco Park in 2025?
The Padres have made a few new additions to Petco Park this offseason, which should be extremely enjoyable for fans throughout the 2025 season. The team renovated the Western Metal Building, including the rooftop.
“With the fans coming out in droves supporting the Padres,” new team chairman John Seidler said, “that allows us to field the best team possible.”
Beyond having a successful team, the Padres have made sure to reward fans with one of the best environments in the sport at Petco Park.
The Padres also added an iconic photo to the loft of the Western Metal Building. Additionally, the Friars will offer a number of new food items including boba, a banana bread pudding helmet, a baja style fruit cup, a pacific lobster roll, a cali burrito, and carne asada fries.
