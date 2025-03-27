Padres' Jackson Merrill Wants to Prove Rookie of the Year Voters Wrong in 2025
With the 2025 season officially underway, San Diego Padres superstar Jackson Merrill wants to prove last year's Rookie of the Year voters wrong. A deserving pitcher in Paul Skenes earned the honor, but a case was made for Merrill to take it home to San Diego.
Merrill put on a clinic in 2024, debuting at just 20 years old. Despite his age, the center fielder shows maturity as if he were a 10-year MLB veteran.
More news: Padres Reveal Opening Day Roster for 2025 Season, Place 5 Players on Injured List
The 21-year-old discussed the silver medal finish for the National League Rookie of the Year award with Dennis Lin of The Athletic.
“NL Rookie of the Year is sick. Don’t get me wrong. I have no hatred against the award, no hatred against anything that comes with it,” he said. “I’m proud of the people who won it. I was proud of Paul [Skenes]. He had a great year. I’m not tripping about it.
“It’s just like a little chip on the shoulder, you know?”
The new season also brings a new challenge: Merrill is no longer the Padres' best kept secret.
More news: Padres Manager Reflects on Blockbuster Juan Soto Trade One Year Later
Since 2021, Merrill has been climbing through the ranks of the Padres minor league system, with palpable excitement from the organization.
He is no longer trying to make a name for himself — he is trying to follow up an All-Star and Silver Slugger honor.
“It’ll be a good challenge to have some recognition going into the year,” Merrill said. “It’s good for me to go in there and be like, ‘Hey, screw the recognition. Screw what everybody thinks. I don’t care if they think I’m good. I want to prove that I’m better than I was last year.’”
The young shortstop turned center fielder has embraced all that comes with the notion of one day taking the reins of this great franchise, but perhaps his ability to continue learning as a student of the game will keep help prove last year's voters wrong.
“My game has always been bat-to-ball, so I’m not going to change that,” Merrill said. “At the same time, though, there’s a way to make it better. I know the areas I do damage in. I know the areas I don’t.
“I have a lot to learn."
More news: Padres Superstar Jackson Merrill Opens Up on Future in San Diego
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.