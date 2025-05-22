Padres Clubhouse is Buzzing Thanks to Dylan Cease's Dad's Hobby
In case Shannon Sharpe ever follows through on his threat to pour honey on LeBron James while the Lakers star is being attacked by a bear, San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease can help.
Cease is the little-known supplier of honey in the Padres' clubhouse, a willing beneficiary of his father's offbeat hobby: beekeeping.
"This was another COVID thing," Cease said on the latest episode of the Diggin' Deep podcast. "I talked him into it. I’ve helped him harvest a couple years but for the most part it’s pretty much all him. He’ll send probably 50 pounds of honey a year out to me, and I’ll give it to all my teammates. Now we’ve got an extensive list of people who need different things.”
More news: Padres Outfielder Leaves Team for Opportunity in Japan: Report
A native of Milton, Georgia, Cease said the area is particularly rich in honeybees. His father lives in nearby Alpharetta.
“I think that area’s got something special there because that honey is amazing,” he said.
More news: Former Padres Pitcher Facing Murder Trial in Northern California
Cease, 29, is entering his second full season in San Diego. Last year he went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA in 33 regular season starts, one of which resulted in his first career no-hitter on July 25 in Washington, D.C.
This season he's off to a bit of a slow start. In 10 starts, Cease is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA (89 ERA+). His advanced stats — a 3.50 FIP, 3.37 SIERA — suggest better things ahead.
More news: 4 Padres Receive Cy Young Votes in First Expert Poll
Cease took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his start in New York against the Yankees on May 7. Although his no-hit bid was dashed by a home run, he was able to bounce back from a minor forearm cramp to make his next start six days later.
Including the game in New York, Cease has a 2.96 ERA in four starts this month. He's allowed only 12 hits and seven walks in 24.1 innings while striking out 28 batters.
More news: Padres Prospect Skyrockets Into Top 3 of MLB's Top 100
Cease's next start is scheduled for Sunday in Atlanta, a chance for a homecoming reunion with his family — and, perhaps, their bees.
Cease said he has worn his father's bee suit and retireved honey too, something the Padres probably hope he saves for the off-season.
More news: Padres Insider Expects Team to Make Big Trade Deadline Acquisition
"It’s a little sketchy to be honest with you," he said. "(The bees) come out and go straight for your face. You’re hoping (the suit) is all sealed up.”
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.