Padres Competing With Multiple Teams for Former Yankees Reliever
The Yankees had big plans for Jonathan Loáisiga this season, seeing him as a multi-inning reliever until the All-Star break. After that, they intended to use him more often to handle high-leverage situations and shut down late-game threats.
None of those things happened.
Instead, Loáisiga was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and required season-ending surgery.
Fast forward to Monday and baseball insider Jorge Castillo of ESPN says the San Diego Padres are one of "several teams" interested in the reliever.
"Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga is drawing heavy interest from several teams, including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Blue Jays, a source told ESPN," Castillo writes. "The 30-year-old reliever is expected to land a big league contract after undergoing surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in April. Injuries have held Loáisiga to 20 appearances over the past two seasons, including three in 2024 before undergoing the elbow procedure, but his electric stuff, headlined by a 98 mph sinker, makes him an attractive bullpen weapon for clubs expecting to contend."
The Yankees took a cautious approach with Loáisiga this spring, limiting most of his outings to simulated games due to his history of injuries. Since the start of the 2021 season, he has been placed on the injured list five times for pitching-related issues.
To avoid injury, the Yankees planned to use Loáisiga in a similar way to how they handled Michael King early last season, giving him at least two days off between appearances.
Loáisiga made three appearances this season, tossing four innings without allowing a run. However, he gave up seven hits and struck out three.
"It's very hard. Frustrating," Loaisiga said in Spanish in April. "Two years in a row. ... Lose last year, almost the entire season, and this year, practically, all of it. It frustrates me a lot, but the will to keep playing, battling is what keeps me good. It's very hard."
The right-hander, struggled with arm issues last season, making only 17 appearances due to elbow inflammation and bone spurs. He also dealt with shoulder inflammation in 2022, causing him to miss time.