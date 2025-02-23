Padres Could End Up Making Blockbuster Trade Before Opening Day, Per Latest Update
The San Diego Padres have had an offseason full of uncertainty.
As things currently stand, Friar Faithful can be certain that their on-field product is going to surpass the expectations placed upon them by the baseball world. Unfortunately, that doesn't stop the constant swirl of rumors.
The start of this offseason lacked signings, but consisted of constant trade chatter and talk from the higher-ups looking to cut payroll amid an ownership feud hanging over the franchise.
A February that has been filled with roster reinforcements and acquisitions that will surely launch San Diego's rotation among the league's best may have created a few more question marks in terms of the prior trade rumors.
Fans can definitely celebrate the pitching additions of Korea Baseball Organization's reigning Cy Young-equivalent winner in southpaw Kyle Hart, along with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta, but these signings have re-opened rumors surrounding the pitching staff.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, one of the team's most productive pitchers from last year and their closer may be at risk of ending up in a deal.
Although there are conflicting reports from his sources, Acee discussed that the effort to cheapen payroll by way of trade may still be on the table.
"The Padres could still make a move that will lower payroll," reported Acee, "such as trading starting pitcher Dylan Cease or closer Robert Suarez. Teams have already indicated they might be more willing to meet the Padres’ asking price for one of their pitchers, sources said in recent days. But those same sources indicated the Padres seem inclined to keep their pitching staff intact."
The pitching roster is lethal as things stand. Losing Cease and/or Suarez would hurt, but the hypothetical return would likely include another starter as well as a prospect to lengthen the Padres' pitching dominance.
If San Diego makes no moves, they will be a scary team for opposing batters to face as the front office made two great moves benefitting the rotation ahead of spring training.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.