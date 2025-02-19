Padres' Joe Musgrove Willing to Do Anything to Help San Diego Win This Year
Joe Musgrove might be down for the 2025 season, but he isn't completely out.
The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in October. He has a long road ahead of him but he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the San Diego Padres win when it matters most. Even if that means moving to the bullpen when he is healthy.
"I'll go play first if I had to," Musgrove said with a smile. "Whatever they need, I will just love to be out there. Obviously, it's selfish of me to force myself into a game if I don't feel like I'm ready so I'm going to be very honest with them. I'm not going to hurt the team by going out there when I'm not ready or not sharp or prepared."
Musgrove has yet to throw a baseball but his goal to pitch in the postseason is lofty. All he can do at the moment is fielding practice.
“I could throw right now,” he said. “I feel good enough.”
The veteran isn't putting a deadline on his recovery but does feel like if he can stay healthy and on track with his rehab then he could be back before the end of the year.
“I’ve been so careful and so smart about this thing that, like, I’m not gonna let myself do something stupid,” he said. “I have toed the line of, like, teasing a few things and just seeing where it’s at, just to kind of, like, for peace of mind, to know where I’m at. And that’s all gone really well. I know I’m a month-and-a-half away from really kicking this thing off and going, and I haven’t had any setbacks yet. So the last thing I want to do is, like, upset (the recovery process).”
Musgrove is spending a lot of time on the field with his teammates this spring and wants to be involved. Sitting still isn't good for him nor the team.
His teammates have noticed and already appreciate his presence.
“I had no idea what kind of leader Joe Musgrove was,” Michael King said. “Having him around, him caring to travel and be with us and help us, it’s been amazing.”
“That’s who he is,” Jake Cronenworth added. “If anything, it’s really important for him to be there. He stands up. Even if he is not on the field every fifth day, his presence alone, that’s important.”
