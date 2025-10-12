Padres Could Lose Multiple Coaches This Offseason: Report
The San Diego Padres could be on the verge of losing two coaches amid the coaching carousel getting underway shortly.
The Padres lost in devastating fashion, dropping two out of three games in the Wild Card round to the Chicago Cubs.
What hurts even more is the long list of upcoming free agents who will soon hit the market. Michael King, Dylan Cease, Ryan O'Hearn, among others, will go on the open market and may leave the organization.
These key veterans cannot all stay, especially since the payroll is already relatively high given San Diego's market size.
On the field, talent may not be the only thing to go, as a handful of Padres coaches may be in the running for promotions within other organizations.
According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune, pitching coach Ruben Niebla and bullpen coach Ben Fritz could depart the Friars over the winter.
"A team seeking a manager could ask permission to interview pitching coach Ruben Niebla. It is not known whether that will happen, and the Imperial Valley native is under contract for two more years. But Niebla has expressed an interest in managing in the past," Acee writes.
"Also, one or more of the teams that hire a new manager could want to talk to bullpen coach Ben Fritz about becoming their pitching coach.
"Fritz, who has risen through the Padres system and been on the big-league staff since 2020, is intimately involved in the running of the Padres’ pitching staff and is considered by many to be ready to be a lead pitching coach."
Fritz may end up being a hot commodity after helping the Padres create the best bullpen in the majors. While there are some big names that stand out in the bullpen, players like Jeremiah Estrada were reclamation projects that ended up becoming highly trusted arms.
The Padres will also evaluate their entire coaching system, determining which members should remain and who might be replaced by more suitable candidates.
"The Padres are said to be assessing how certain coaches performed — and whether they will be retained," Acee added.
"Some coaches have expiring contracts, and some could be let go or choose to depart."
San Diego will likely field a notably different team compared to the past couple of seasons, with hopes of finally taking the franchise into the promised land — a World Series appearance.
