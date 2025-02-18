Padres Could Replenish Farm System With This Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Proposal
The San Diego Padres trusted the process this offseason.
A slow start was frustrating for fans to sit through, but as Friar Faithful patiently waited, they were rewarded with a fruitful February.
First baseman Connor Joe, outfielder Jason Heyward, right-hander Nick Pivetta, and Korean Baseball Organization's reigning Cy Young equivalent winner in southpaw Kyle Hart were all signed before Valentine's Day.
As exciting as all the new moves are for San Diego, and as lethal as this roster looks heading to spring training, the sudden influx of pitchers could mean that a name dangled in trade talks all offseason long may finally be on his way to another ball club.
That name is Dylan Cease.
In one trade prediction from Bleacher Report, Cease is dealt for a pair of top 10 prospects from the New York Mets. The Padres were last linked to trade talks with New York in late January, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Now, the Mets could really use Cease with starter Frankie Montas out for potentially two points.
The Mets get another productive arm in Cease, while the Friars land Mets' No. 1 overall prospect, right-hander Brandon Sproat, and their No. 7 prospect, outfielder Drew Gilbert.
Sproat is by no means an instant-replacement for Cease, but his 3.56 ERA in the minor leagues last season across 116.1 innings shows a lot of promise. The 24-year-old's fastball can eclipse 100 mph and can soon be a set piece on the Padres.
As for Gilbert, the outfield can still use a boost after Jurickson Profar signed with the Atlanta Braves this offseason, but Gilbert, also 24 years old, may still need some more time.
Nursing a hamstring injury last season, Gilbert hit .205/.313/.371 in just 62 games. The season prior, he slashed .289/.381/.487 with 125 hits and 58 RBIs in 116 games.
As for Cease, he is coming off a year with 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks over a career-high 189.1 innings pitched. Tying his career marks with 33 appearances and 14 wins, his total ERA was 3.47, his lowest since 2022.
