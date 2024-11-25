Padres Could Sign Dodgers' Top Free Agent This Offseason: Report
There are reportedly four teams in the running to sign free-agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the San Diego Padres are one of them.
On Friday's episode of Hot Stove, MLB Network insider J.P. Morosi highlighted four potential destinations for Flaherty this offseason: the Dodgers, Yankees, Angels, and Padres.
"I'd be a little surprised if [Flaherty] crosses that rubicon in that NL West rivalry [between the Dodgers and Padres], given how intense things got. ... But the admiration that Mike Shildt has for Jack Flaherty did not dissipate. As intense as things got in the playoffs, there is still that respect.
"Nor can we eliminate another SoCal team, the Angels, who are known to be involved for starting pitching as well," Morosi added.
According to Morosi, while the Padres may rank behind the Yankees and Dodgers as frontrunners to sign Flaherty, they remain a possibility due to the strong connection between Flaherty and Padres manager Mike Shildt, who managed him in St. Louis from 2018 to 2021.
Flaherty has made it known that he doesn't want to leave Los Angeles. He grew up following the Dodgers and dreamed of the day that he would pitch for them.
"I love this city. I never want to leave," Flaherty said during the Dodgers' championship parade.
Flaherty, who was acquired at the Trade Deadline after posting a 2.95 ERA over 106.2 innings with the Tigers, finished the regular season with the Dodgers with a 3.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55.2 innings. His postseason performance was inconsistent, with two strong starts balanced by three in which he allowed four or more earned runs.
Flaherty went on to win a World Series with Los Angeles, and despite struggles in the playoffs that led to a 7.36 ERA over five starts, he is positioned to make a strong impact on the open market this offseason.
Despite the ups and downs, the 29-year-old is still one of the most highly sought-after starting pitchers on the market this offseason. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand ranks him ninth overall, placing him fourth among pitchers, behind Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried.
The Padres need to add another solid arm in their starting rotation with Joe Musgrove set to miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.