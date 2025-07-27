Padres' Dylan Cease, Michael King Could Land With AL Powerhouse in Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider
The Athletic's Jim Bowden revealed the Toronto Blue Jays are in for pitchers at the trade deadline, and could target the expiring contracts of San Diego Padres starters Michael King and Dylan Cease.
"The first-place Blue Jays are “all-in” at this year’s trade deadline," wrote Bowden. "They know they have to make two or three good trades if they’re going to win the AL East. They are focused on adding a starting pitcher and a reliever. ...They also could swing big and try to land either Michael King or Dylan Cease from the Padres in a contender-to-contender type of swap."
More news: Padres' Nick Pivetta Calls Out Cardinals' Willson Contreras, MLB Umpires in Epic Rant
The Blue Jays are currently first in the NL East and have the best record in baseball, however their pitching staff sits firmly in the middle of the road among other MLB teams.
Cease and King are both fantastic pitchers, and an addition of one (or both) of the Padres' Cy Young candidates last year could propel them into World Series conversations. Cease's two-year deal with the Padres ends after 2025, and they are already considering trade options, though he would command a high return.
King has a player option for next season, however with his performances since coming to San Diego last season, he is more than likely to test free agency over the offseason. He has been injured since late-May though, so that may throw a wrench in the Jays' plans.
More news: Padres Fielding Offers on Multiple Pitchers as Trade Deadline Nears
Before heading to the injured list, King had a 2.59 ERA and was the ace of the Padres' rotation. Cease has had a down year, but still leads Padres starters in strikeouts per nine innings, with a mark of 11.4. The Padres are in dire need of bats to round out their lineup in a win now team, and could turn their eyes towards Davis Schneider or even George Springer if the AL East leaders come knocking.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.