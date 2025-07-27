Padres Urged to Make Blockbuster 3-Team Trade to Land All-Star Outfielder
As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran has been the San Diego Padres’ top trade target.
The Padres have reportedly already sent the Red Sox an offer for Duran, which included starting pitcher Dylan Cease, their No. 2 overall prospect Ethan Salas, and another unnamed prospect. MassLive’s Sean McAdam confirmed the second prospect is not No. 3 overall MLB prospect Leo De Vries.
Boston quickly rejected this trade package but the Athletic’s Jim Bowden has proposed another trade idea that would send Duran to San Diego for a cheaper price than their initial offer.
Bowden’s trade idea is a three-team deal that involves the Red Sox, Padres and Miami Marlins. The Padres would get Duran and get to keep Cease and the unnamed prospect but would have to send Salas to Miami.
The Red Sox would give up their No. 9 overall prospect Luis Perales. The right-handed pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery last June but struck out 39 percent of the batters he faced on his way to Double-A before the injury.
And finally, the Marlins would give right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera to the Red Sox. Cabrera has posted a 3.48 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 17 starts, and he was the Marlins’ Rookie of the Year in 2022.
This trade offer would work well for all three teams. The Padres would land an All-Star left fielder, the Red Sox would get rotation reinforcements and the Marlins would receive top prospects who will help them in the future.
However, it seems unlikely that the Red Sox would be willing to accept this deal considering they rejected the Padres’ offer that included a starting pitcher and two top prospects.
They would still have to give up Duran but would only receive one player in return. But Cabrera is performing better than Cease this season, and he is under team control through the 2028 season whereas Cease will be a free agent after this season.
The Padres could desperately use Duran’s bat and defensive abilities in left field for the second half of the season and postseason. But they will need to be willing to offer a more lucrative trade package to solve their biggest issue this season.
