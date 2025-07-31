Padres Discussing Potential Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Closer: Report
With less than 24 hours to go before the MLB trade deadline approaches at 3 p.m. PT Thursday, the San Diego Padres have yet to pull the trigger on a deal.
Meanwhile, trades for Jhoan Duran (to Philadelphia) and Ryan Hesley (to the New York Mets) robbed contending teams of two elite closers available on the trade market Wednesday.
The Padres remain undeterred.
More news: Padres Targeting 2.12-ERA Pitcher From NL Contender in Major Trade
According to Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres are "pushing for" Athletics closer Mason Miller in trade talks, while simultaneously pursuing outfielders Jarren Duran and Steven Kwan.
Rosenthal had previously hypothesized that Miller could be a Padres target. This report, dropping the day before the deadline, solidifies the Padres' interest in the 2024 American League All-Star with the 100-mph fastball.
More news: Major Landing Spot Has Emerged in Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade
Whether the Padres' interest in Miller was catalyzed by the trades for Helsley and Duran is unclear. What is clear is that Miller will not come cheap.
The Mets sent Jesus Baez, Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt to St. Louis for Helsley. The Phillies traded Mick Abel and Eduardo Tait to the Twins for Duran; Abel was ranked in the Top 100 by most propsect evaluators prior to the trade.
More news: Padres' Yu Darvish Doesn't Mince Words About His Struggles as Trade Deadline Looms
Not only is Miller arguably better than Helsley or Duran — his 129 ERA+ and 0.995 WHIP in 103 games since his 2023 debut are elite — he's the most affordable pitcher of the three. Miller will not be eligible for salary arbitration until after next season and is making $765,000 this year.
The Padres already have an All-Star closer in Robert Suarez. But, as reported by The Athletic, Preller is "considering potential trades" involving Suarez, who can opt out of his $10 million contract after the World Series.
More news: Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Major Update on Dylan Cease Trade
Duran, 28, is heating up for the Boston Red Sox lately. He's slashing .379/.455/.862 in his last seven games for the Boston Red Sox, who are targeting pitching help and could be tempted by a Padres offer centered around starter Dylan Cease.
But Robert Murray of FanSided.com deemed a Cease trade "a longshot" this week, and shot down a report out of Boston that the Padres offered Cease and catcher Ethan Salas for Duran.
More to come on this story.