Padres Drop Down in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The San Diego Padres fell from third to fifth in the sixth edition of Newsweek Sports' MLB Power Rankings after dropping a three-game set to the New York Yankees this week.
Both the Detroit Tigers (No. 1) and San Francisco Giants (No. 4) passed San Diego, losing just one game apiece since the previous edition, leading to their rise.
The Padres started off the week strong, claiming all three games from a struggling Pirates club who only managed five runs across the series. They followed that up with an opening game win against the Yankees, before losing the final two games in New York. They have never won an away series at Yankee Stadium.
The Padres lost the second game of the series from a winning position, as an Austin Wells grand slam capped a 10-run bottom of the seventh for the Yankees. They also held two different leads in the rubber match, but lost in walk-off fashion in the 10th. The Padres did not score more than four runs in any of the games against the Bronx Bombers.
Despite their fall in the rankings, the Padres still sit second in the NL West and hold the third-best win percentage in MLB with .639, behind the Detroit Tigers and division rival Los Angeles Dodgers. They sit one game out of first place heading into consecutive series against opponents who are last in their respective divisions.
The Friars look to turn things around in a series against the 6-31 Colorado Rockies on Friday. With the returns of Jackson Merrill — who played the final two games in the Bronx — and first baseman Jake Cronenworth who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, the Friars look to reclaim the top spot for the first time since Week 3's power rankings.
