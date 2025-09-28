Inside The Padres

Padres' Dylan Cease Feels Confident Heading Into Postseason

Aaron Coloma

Sep 24, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
After a fairly lackluster season, San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease feels confident heading into the postseason.

Cease has had an inconsistent season for the Padres, posting a 4.55 ERA through 32 starts this season, but has been solid on the mound for the Padres in September. His 3.12 ERA in the final month of the season is the lowest he's had in any month all year, and he has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five outings.

“I had a pretty down year, but I feel like I’m finishing pretty strong,” Cease said. “I like where I’m at and we’re in it. That’s all that really matters.”

The pitcher has been extremely critical of his own work all season, and he is finally beginning to turn things around when it matters most. Despite his low numbers throughout the season as a whole, Cease has still managed to keep his strikeout rate as high as ever.

The right-hander averages 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, which leads MLB. He has never led the entire league in that stat over the course of a year, but led the AL in strikeouts per nine innings in 2021. Cease has a total of 215 strikeouts this season, which marks the fifth consecutive season in which he has surpassed 200.

Manager Mike Shildt has maintained faith in Cease all season, even despite his struggles.

“It absolutely can happen,"Shildt said of Cease taking over a game in October after his start against the Chicago White Sox. “It has happened. It happened tonight. Just the consistency of it happening, right? I mean, there were innings where he was just in complete control. It’s just the consistency of it.”

While Cease has been impressive over the last several weeks, he will likely serve as the Padres' third choice starter at best during the postseason. Nick Pivetta has been the ace of the rotation in 2025, producing valuable results while Michael King was out injured. KIng has now returned, though, so he will likely fill the second spot in the Padres' rotation.

While he may not be at the top of the rotation, if he can continue to produce results, he will be a valuable asset to the Padres come October.

