Padres' Dylan Cease Addresses Trade Rumors, Reveals Desires For 2025
The San Diego Padres have achieved very little this offseason.
For a 93-win team that came within two runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions in the Divisional Series, there has not been much — and one could argue any — improvements to the roster.
A 34-year-old catcher in Elias Diaz is the only major league roster signing that the Friars have to show for themselves this offseason.
More news: Padres' Michael King Opens Up on Recent Trade Rumors
As Padres fans wait around for the next move the franchise will make, Saturday's Fan Fest provided another layer of perspective regarding this offseason.
The winter isn't just about luring free agents to Southern California, but for some current Padres, it's not knowing where they will compete next month.
Dylan Cease in particular is a name that has been tossed around trade rumors seemingly since San Diego was eliminated from postseason play.
At Fan Fest, Cease finally spoke on what it meant to be constantly on the trade block and where he would want to play this season.
More news: Padres Fan Fest: Michael King Talks Trade Rumors, Manny Machado Disappointed, GM Hints at Big Moves
"Just focus on the task at hand. It's part of the business really." Cease added, "I love San Diego, I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."
Cease is correct that the business aspect of the sport is the least glamorous of America's favorite pastime. At any given moment Cease, or any of the other Padres on the trade block, could be moved to a different city or even country if the Toronto Blue Jays start calling.
These are not baseless concerns for Cease given his league-wide interest from a few candidates as well as San Diego reportedly going after a free agent arm under the condition that they trade a current member of the pitching roster.
In the same way that Cease talked about his love for the city and interest in staying, with the numbers he put up in 2024, fans should feel the same way.
The 29-year-old right-hander went 14-11 with an ERA of 3.47 in his first year as a member of the Friars. Cease added 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks across a career high 189.1 innings pitched.
More news: Manny Machado Disappointed in Padres’ Quiet Offseason, Losing Roki Sasaki to Dodgers