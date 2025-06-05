Padres Expected to Explore Trade Market at Key Position
The San Diego Padres are in the middle of an intense fight for the National League West, fighting the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Fransico Giants a third of the way through the season. As the trade deadline approaches, they are looking to upgrade a key position.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have struggled in the tough NL West, leaving the other three as the stronger contenders at this point, which is forcing the Padres' hand in terms of improving their roster.
The Dodgers have been battling major injuries pitching-wise, which could allow the Padres to have a window to secure a division title.
In order to hang with the stacked Dodgers roster, an upgrade at the catcher position would help the bottom of the lineup.
A.J. Cassavell, MLB.com Padres insider, highlighted that another player behind the plate who could add offense would really help support an already potent Padres offense.
"When I mentioned the holes in the Padres' lineup, I was referring to two spots: left field and catcher. There's a reason left field checks in so high on this list and catcher so low," Cassavell wrote in a story on MLB.com.
"The Padres rank 25th in offensive production at catcher (per wRC+). Clearly, they could use more than what they've gotten out of Elias Díaz and Martín Maldonado offensively.
"But that duo has been solid in aiding the Padres' run-prevention efforts. Plus, it's immensely difficult to incorporate a new catcher in-season, when he must learn a pitching staff on the fly.
"Given the nature of the position, I suspect that if the Padres can boost their offense elsewhere, they'll be comfortable leaving the ninth spot in the lineup to their current catching duo. Still, that doesn't mean San Diego won't at least browse the catching market."
The Padres have gotten good production out of Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill, Luis Arraez, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr. The rest of the hitters have struggled to produce much.
The left field platoon has been bad at hitting the ball, Xander Bogaerts is still inconsistent, while Jake Cronenworth has struggled at second base.
Another key weakness has been Martin Maldonado and Elias Diaz, both veterans who are good defenders, but have also been negative contributors to the offense.
While the Padres have loved the defense from both catchers, come the second half of the season, they more need more offense from that spot in their lineup.
