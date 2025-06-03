Padres Make Matt Waldron Roster Move
The San Diego Padres activated right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron off the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso at the end of his minor league rehab assignment.
He made his last appearance in the minors on Friday, meaning he will not be the pitcher called up for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. The Padres currently only have four healthy starters at the MLB level: Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta, Randy Vasquez and Stephen Kolek.
A left oblique strain during spring training sidelined Waldron for the beginning of the 2025 season. He began his rehab May 15, and made four starts in the minor leagues before being reinstated from the injured list.
He mdae his first appearance in the Arizona Complex League where he allowed one run through 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. He built upon his first outing with a two-inning showing five days later with Double-A San Antonio, where he struck out two and allowed a run.
After one more start with San Antonio, he pitched four innings with Triple-A El Paso, where he struck out six and allowed three runs, earning a loss.
The knuckleballer has played with the Friars for his whole major league career, making his debut for San Diego in 2023. He made eight appearances and six starts in his rookie campaign, posting a 4.35 ERA and striking out 31 batters in 41.1 innings.
He became an established arm in the Padres rotation in 2024, starting 26 games and posting a 4.91 ERA with a 7-11 record. He raised his strikeouts per nine innings rate to 8.2 in 2024 from 6.8.
With starters Michael King and Yu Darvish both without timelines to return, it is probable that Waldron will return to the majors and provide some off days for the rotation during their crowded month of June. The Friars are currently in a stretch of 26 games in 27 days.
