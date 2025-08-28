Padres Sign Free Agent Catcher
Christopher Sargent was hardly an unknown commodity as an amateur baseball player. Sargent, an Alabama native, was a preseason third-team All-America selection at Southern Mississippi, a Division I program that's produced 25 major league players — including four on active rosters.
Nonetheless, Sargent went undrafted after his 14-homer campign for the Golden Eagles in 2023. He signed with the Ogden (Utah) Raptors of the independent Pioneer League for the 2024 season, and put together an impressive .316/.372/.542 season with 19 home runs and 95 RBIs in 91 games.
More news: Padres Manager Hopes to Face Dodgers Again in Playoffs
Still unsigned going into the 2025 season, Sargent re-signed with Ogden and went back to work. He was slashing .384/.443/.741 with 35 home runs and 130 RBIs in 80 games, when the Padres signed him to a minor league contract Wednesday and assigned him to Double-A San Antonio.
In his first game, Sargent showed why the Padres took a chance on the undrafted free agent midway through his second season of independent baseball.
Sargent started at catcher for the Missions and batted ninth. His two-run home run in the seventh inning gave San Antonio a couple necessary insurance runs in its 14-11 win over the Frisco RoughRiders.
More news: Padres Beat Out NL Powerhouse in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal For All-Star
Sargent is coming off a strong July performance in Ogden that saw him claim Pioneer League Player of the Month Honors. Sargent hit .440 with a .517 on-base percentage and a league-leading .910 slugging percentage.
In 24 July games, Sargent tallied 44 hits, including eight doubles and 13 home runs, while driving in 38 runs. His 130 RBIs were leading the Pioneer League, while his 35 home runs and 261 total bases ranked second.
“Sarge is one of the most talented players I’ve seen, a real dual-threat catcher,” Ogden Raptors manager Evan Parker said in an Instagram post announcing Sargent's signing with the Padres. “I love this kid and couldn’t be happier for him.”
Primarily a first baseman in his three college seasons at Southern Mississippi, Sargent hit .249 with a .309 on-base percentage and .499 slugging percentage. He hit 51 home runs and drove in 161 runs across 191 games for the Golden Eagles.
The Missions needed a catcher after transferring Eli Wilson, the son of Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson, to the development list. Wilson was hitting .182 (7 for 22) with one home run in seven games since the Padres acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 2.
Sargent might have something still to prove as far as his catching chops are concerned, but his power potential has already shown up.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.