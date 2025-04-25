Padres Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The San Diego Padres are no longer the best team in baseball, according to Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras.
More news: Former Padres Pitcher Announces Retirement
While the Padres had been flying high in the MLB Power Rankings throughout the opening month of the season, another National League team dethroned San Diego from its first place spot.
"The New York Mets, riding a seven-game win streak, shot up the boards and into the top spot ahead of the National League West powerhouses," Camras writes.
The Padres have dealt with a slew of injuries early this season. Several key players are on the injured list, including Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill, and Luis Arraez.
Even Padres depth players have not been able to avoid injury as outfielder Brandon Lockridge and Jason Heyward are both making IL stints.
Despite the setbacks, the Padres continue to lead baseball's best division, the NL West, at 17-8.
“We know they’re coming back,” Manny Machado said to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “It’s just a matter of keeping the boat afloat. We’ve been doing that. We’ve been playing really good baseball. Guys have come in and really stepped in big-time for us.”
While things are certainly not ideal, the Friars have continued to find ways to win. However, the Padres did lose their latest series to the Detroit Tigers.
San Diego will look to bounce back Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays back home at Petco Park. The multiple injuries have caused players to rely on each other, building a bond many teams do not have.
“Baseball’s hard," Dylan Cease said. "It’s good to have guys that hold you accountable and guys that you learn from. It’s good to have that support system.”
More news: Padres Shockingly Sending Down Starting Pitcher, Says AJ Preller
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.