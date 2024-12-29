Padres Fan Favorite Free Agent Linked to AL East Squad
At this point, there is most likely no chance that the San Diego Padres bring back Gold Glove infielder Ha-Seong Kim.
A recent column from MLB.com backs that up.
Adam Berry predicted the Tampa Bay Rays would make a run at Kim and had the following to say about the connection between the two.
"The Rays seem more likely at this point to bet on internal improvement, counting on better health and bounce-back candidates to upgrade their lineup (and keep spots warm for top prospects in the upper minors) rather than going out and signing a free agent," Berry wrote. "But Kim is a potentially interesting fit, especially if the questions about his shoulder injury (which will delay the start of his season) lead to him accepting a reasonably affordable one-year deal. The 29-year-old is an excellent middle-infield defender – he was a Gold Glove-winning utilityman in 2023 before serving as San Diego’s regular shortstop last season – and he was a roughly league-average hitter for the Padres the past four years.
"Kim totaled 15.3 bWAR during his time in San Diego. It might not be that realistic, given the Rays’ appreciation for shortstop Taylor Walls’ elite defense and top prospect Carson Williams’ all-around potential, but it’s something to think about."
Kim has been linked to several teams this offseason because of his versatility. He won his Gold Glove playing second base primarily but he can also play shortstop and third base.
Since joining the Padres, Ha-Seong Kim has been a solid contributor as an everyday starter.
In 2022, he posted a .251 average with 11 home runs and 59 runs batted in. His breakout season came in 2023 when he put together a .260/.351/.398 slash line with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, and an impressive 38 stolen bases. With a 78 percent success rate on 78 career stolen base attempts, Kim has also proven to be a reliable threat on the basepaths.
Kim could be a great fit for the Rays who have an interesting situation at shortstop.
Jose Caballero will likely enter the season as the starter if the Rays don't Kim. He showcased his speed in 2024, leading the American League with 44 stolen bases. However, his aggression on the basepaths came at a cost, as he also led MLB in caught stealing, being thrown out 16 times.
Offensively, there were clear struggles. He matched his stolen base total with just 44 RBIs and had difficulty finding consistency at the plate. His 133 strikeouts in 441 at-bats translated to a 30 percent strikeout rate, highlighting a key area of concern. These issues might prompt the front office to explore potential upgrades for his role.