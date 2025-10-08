Padres Fans Receive Unfortunate Update on Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber Rumors
A year after the Padres were one game away from their second National League Championship Series appearance in three years, the Padres disappointed in the 2025 MLB playoffs.
A team that struggled to score runs in September continued the same pattern in October, as the Padres' bats couldn't produce more than five total runs across the three-game Wild Card series.
Now, the Padres turn the page to what will be a long offseason. One of the Padres' primary focuses will undoubtedly be bringing in offensive weapons who can generate more power come October.
Although third baseman Manny Machado hit 27 home runs for the 10th time in his career, he struggled in the second half of the season and — other than a home run in the Padres' only win of the postseason — was a non factor in the playoffs, going just 1-for-10.
Meanwhile, shortstop Xander Bogaerts hit just 11 homers for the second season in a row, a disappointing decline from his first season in San Diego in which he hit 19 with a .440 slugging percentage.
Rounding out the ailing stars of San Diego, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit just 25 home runs, only nine of which came after the All-Star break.
In order for the Padres to attract free agents who could help the Padres out in the slugging department, The Athletic's Dennis Lin writes that there is a lot of work to do on the books.
"Importing an elite slugger like Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso is not in the plans, especially when San Diego already has six nine-figure contracts on the books," Lin wrote. "Letting Luis Arraez walk in free agency and acquiring a heavier-hitting first baseman might help. The Padres could exercise Ramón Laureano’s club option and hope that he replicates his 2025 resurgence. But the fact remains that the Padres obviously need more thump in their lineup."
Lin also floated the idea that the Padres could shop Tatis, especially if they feel that he won't return to the version of himself that hit 42 home runs in 2021. However, as Tatis has the ability to veto any trade the Padres attempt to make, Lin noted that this would be another unlikely scenario.
