Padres Insider Wonders if Fernando Tatis Jr Could Be Traded This Offseason
A team insider considered whether the San Diego Padres should think about trading their superstar, Fernando Tatis Jr., over the offseason.
The Padres got bounced out of the playoff in the Wild Card round, marking a brutal end to the season with so much promise, especially early on.
The Friars pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers throughout the season for the National League West title, coming just short of dethroning their bitter rival.
The team brought back many of its core players from a year ago while adding multiple veterans at the MLB trade deadline to strengthen their depth.
After all of president of baseball operations A.J. Preller's wheeling-and-dealing, the Padres had the best bullpen in the majors, alongside multiple veteran, proven hitters buoyed by stars like Tatis, Jackson Merrill, and Manny Machado.
Despite their efforts, the 2025 Padres were not good enough, losing two out of three games to the Chicago Cubs.
Reflecting on another failed season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic pondered the idea of trading Tatis, drastically shaking up the core of the ballclub.
"If Tatis appears unlikely to return to his pre-suspension production levels, would the Padres at least explore his trade market?," he wrote in a story.
"Like Machado and Bogaerts, Tatis can veto any deal, and it would be difficult to recoup fair value for a player of his caliber. In other words, it seems unlikely.
"In the meantime, however, Machado and Bogaerts aren’t getting any younger. How will the Padres escape small-ball stasis?"
Tatis is under contract through 2034, earning $24.29 million per year. While his numbers this season were not as good as his magical 2021, the right fielder had the most well-rounded season of his career.
His 2025 campaign was valued at 6.1 WAR, compared to 6.8 WAR in 2021. His defensive value improved in 2025, while his production was stronger in 2021. He hit .268/.368/446 this season, with 25 home runs and 71 RBIs.
The 2021 season had much more slugging, hitting 42 home runs and 97 RBIs, while slashing .282/.364/.611.
He is only entering his physical prime at 26 years old, and Tatis is already established as one of the best players in baseball, even without the hitting production being as elite. The righty should be a cornerstone for the Padres, along with Jackson Merrill.
