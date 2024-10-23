Padres Farm Director Discusses Ethan Salas' Progression in 2024
San Diego Padres prospect Ethan Salas spent his first year of professional baseball in four different cities in four states.
The catching prospect went from the Padres' training facility in Peoria, Ariz., to Lake Elsinore, Calif., to Fort Wayne, Ind., to San Antonio, Texas.
While he didn't end the season with the best statistics, he did gain an important foundational experience.
“It was a growth year for Ethan,” said High Single-A Fort Wayne manager Mike Daly who is also the Padres’ assistant farm director. “ … He was able to post for 469 plate appearances. I give him a lot of credit. What he did day in and day out as far as consistent preparation, he was always ready to go at 7 p.m. I think he’ll look back and reflect and see that while 2024 provided challenges, it also provided a lot of opportunity for growth.”
The season might be over for Salas but the Padres have him playing the Arizona Fall League with clear developmental directives: Sharpen the barrel accuracy, stay on time against different types of pitches and stay in the big part of the field.
Through his first eight games, everything seems to be working for him as he is tied for third in the Arizona Fall League with 10 runs batted in, tied for second with five doubles and is hitting .333/.378/.576.
Salas also has one home run to his name.
“He’s taken some of that stuff and rolling it out in the fall league,” Daly said. “He’s gotten off to a hot start.”
Salas’ plate discipline largely put him in good hitter’s counts, Daly said, only for advanced pitchers to spin breaking balls and offspeed offerings in places he was expecting fastballs.
The organization's top-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, finished his first full year with a .206/.288/.311 batting line and four home runs which seems off compared to last year's nine homers in 66 games but the layout of his season was different.
All nine of those homers were hit in the California League, where he appeared in 48 games. The Padres tested him with a few games at different levels to see what his floor was before figuring out where to start him this season.
Although he just turned 18, his reputation earned him tough match-ups but he settled in nicely for his first full season with plenty more to come.