Padres' Fernando Tatis Dealing With Major Illness
San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is battling an unknown illness, according to president of baseball operations, A.J. Preller.
The Padres are hoping to get their superstar back later this week, once he recovers and the results of his tests are in. He is being tested for influenza and COVID-19, among other illnesses, to gain a clearer picture of his health.
Tatis missed Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after he felt under the weather. He missed a hectic game.
“It’s a big miss not having him here to celebrate,” manager Mike Shildt said, according to Kevin Ace of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “There are a lot of reasons we’re here, and Tati is a big one.
"This guy has played as much as he’s ever played in his career, and he’s done an exceptional job. He’s helped us win games in a lot of different ways.”
Tatis has been the Padres' best player this season, hitting the ball well and fielding at an elite level in right field.
The Dominican has one of the best arms in the league, able to get any runner who tries to get an extra base. While his slugging percentage is down from his usual numbers, with only 23 homers, he is still making quality contact and creating runs at a high rate.
The Padres need him to get healthy for the team's playoff push, especially if they want to reach their lofty goals this season.
“You know, we’ve got a nice ballclub. That’s obvious. We got nice additions at the trade deadline thanks to A.J.,” manager Mike Shildt told The Athletic's Dennis Lin.
“But we had some adversity. … We just figured it out. The biggest thing about it is, I actually, in a crazy kind of way, kind of like it. Because when it’s harder, it tests you and it grows you.
“We’ve been able to keep our head up. This time of year, if things aren’t rolling, teams can get sideways and start doubting themselves. This team never doubted itself one time. It just poured out a little more (effort), continued to go about things the right way, and focused on things we can control.
"And that’s play as clean of baseball as possible, and we’ve been able to win enough games to get to where we’re at now, and I feel we’re in a really good spot.”
If the Padres want to capitalize on their "good spot," Tatis is crucial due to his ability to create runs in a lineup that can tend to go cold.
Their bullpen can only take them so far, but if Tatis hits like the MVP candidate that he is, San Diego has a chance.
