Padres’ Fernando Tatis Exits Friday’s Game With Injury
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch on his left forearm. The swelling was already evident soon after Tatis was hit in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
More news: Padres Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
Tatis immediately left the game in the third inning after being looked at by trainers. The 26-year-old exited the game with a visible welt on his forearm.
The Padres have dealt with a slew of injuries to start the season, and one of the biggest questions for the team entering the month of May was whether they could stay healthy.
After getting a trio of reinforcements back in Luis Arraez, Jason Heyward, and Brandon Lockridge this week, the Padres are in jeopardy of losing one of its biggest stars.
Manager Mike Shildt made no excuses for his team once the Padres lost three outfielders in the span of a few days, including star Jackson Merrill. San Diego may have to continue using the next man up mentality this month.
“This is a battle-tested team,” Shildt said earlier this season. “Last year we lost a lot of guys coming into the season. We had Bogey go out two months. (Yu) Darvish and (Joe) Musgrove were out a good portion of the season. Tatis missed two and a half months. We had our trials and tribulations. Manny was coming off a surgery and took him a while to get back in the flow of things. You’re going to be compromised throughout the course of the season. That’s just part of how this game works. We’ve got some guys down. We have more than capable guys with us now."
Now, it appears the Padres could lose another outfielder if Tatis is sidelined for some time.
More news: Padres Assert Themselves as Dodgers' Biggest Threat in Dominant NL West
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.