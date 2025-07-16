Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr 'Who You Want to Be' as Player, Says NL West Rival
A National League West player labeled outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. as the prototypical mold for a baseball player.
The San Diego Padres are built around their young superstar Tatis Jr., who offers a rare combination of fielding, power, contact, and base-running.
During All-Star weekend, players were asked about Tatis and his abilities on the baseball field. Outfielder Corbin Carroll complemented his playing style, calling him the ideal kind of player.
“He can do it all out there,” Carroll told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“The power he has, I’ve had a front-row seat to that for a couple years now. He takes the bags too. The play in the outfield — the arm, the range. He’s the complete player. He’s who you want to be as a player.”
Tatis is slashing an impressive .269/.366/.451 with 16 home runs and a 132 wRC+ on the year. He is worth 4.1 WAR, which ranks third in the NL.
According to Baseball Savant, Tatis ranks in the 94th percentile in batting run value, 92nd in baserunning run value, and 97th in fielding run value.
He places around the 90th percentile in most expected batting numbers and grades, earning him the title of a fantastic hitter this season.
If he continues hitting the ball at this rate, he could have his best season in his career. Unfortunately for the Dominican star, he plays in the same league as Shohei Ohtani.
The Japanese sensation is pitching again and should have a phenomal close to the 2025 season and wrap up the MVP award yet again.
While the top player award may not come, Tatis is garnering the respect of his peers and continues to level up his game.
