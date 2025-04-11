Padres' Fernando Tatis Unsure of Lineup Status, Not Expecting to Go on Injured List
San Diego Padres superstar outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. told the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders that he has not seen Friday's lineup or talked to manager Mike Shildt yet, but isn't expecting to be placed on the injured list.
Tatis left Tuesday's game after injuring his surgically-repaired shoulder. However, he was available to pinch hit on Wednesday and continues to trend in the right direction.
Unfortunately, Tatis' fellow All-Star in Jake Cronenworth didn't bounce back as the team hoped, and was placed on the injured list Friday afternoon.
Cronenworth also left Tuesday's game early, and will now miss the next week-plus due to a non-displaced rib fracture. He joins Jackson Merrill on the injured list, as the young outfielder was placed on the IL Tuesday due to his hamstring tightness. Tyler Wade joined the Padres to replace Cronenworth.
The Padres would love to not also lose Tatis for a week-plus, as they would then be without three of their core six players.
The Padres begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Then, they play the Chicago Cubs in San Diego early next week. The padres lost two of three to the Cubs last week.
The Padres should announce the lineup soon, so stay tuned on Padres on SI for all the latest.