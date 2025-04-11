Padres Urged to Sign 6-Time All-Star in Massive Free Agent Move
The San Diego Padres have the best record in baseball at 10-3 and have been off to an incredible start in 2025.
Despite the existing talent on the roster, a few injury concerns may be enough of a reason to get more depth from a six-time All-Star free agent.
MLB insider Kerry Miller theorized a few potential moves for contenders looking to bolster their lineup and pointed out a surprise name that is still unclaimed: J.D. Martinez.
Martinez has played 14 seasons in the majors with a career .283/.348./.516 slashline and an OPS of .725. After a down year in 2024, he is still a free agent, and just one season removed from a 33-home run, 103-RBI year in 2023.
Fit-wise, Martinez is a solid right-handed bat that can platoon the designated hitter role with lefty Gavin Sheets. Martinez played last season on a one-year, $12 million deal with the New York Mets, and given his second half struggles last year, he can almost certainly be had at a budget.
This past Tuesday also showed the Friars how quickly injuries can come up, especially to key players on the roster.
Tuesday afternoon consisted of center fielder Jackson Merrill making his way to the injured list after sitting out a game due to hamstring tightness. Things weren't healing how the team would have liked so the 21-year-old was sent to the dreaded IL to spend more time recovering.
Later that same day, Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. left the team's contest against the Athletics early with ailments suffered mid-game. Cronenworth took an awkward swing on a ground out while Tatis tweaked his surgically-repaired shoulder on a cut taken later in the eventual loss for San Diego.
Although the Friars lost that gloomy Tuesday game, the team showed their fight and won the very next day.
It's only April, but a demonstrated veteran to come in and provide depth, leadership, and offense to the league's best team sounds like it has the potential to be extremely positive for the Padres.
