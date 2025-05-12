Padres First Base Coach Gives Firsthand Experience of 'Scary' Luis Arraez Collision
Hearts sank as first baseman Luis Arraez laid flat on his back in pain after a brutal collision with Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubón on April 20.
After bunting a ground ball, Arraez ran full speed to first base where Dubón was running to get an out. Arraez collided into Dubón’s elbow and shoulder then collapsed and had to be carted off of the field.
“I saw the whole thing," said San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego-Union Tribune.
“I saw him for what perceived to be him being knocked out. I mean, I saw him, the collision. And the next thing you know, I saw kind of a lifeless body on the ground.”
“It was so scary,” Macias added about the collision. “My instincts were just to go to him, but not touch him, not knowing what happened, but just scary. Just so grateful that he was OK.”
As Arraez was being carted off the field, the first baseman gave a thumbs indicating that the injury likely was not severe.
Medical evaluations found that Arraez sustained a concussion. The Padres placed him on the 7-day injured list on April 21 as he completed concussion protocols.
Arraez shared a message with fans on Instagram shortly after the collision ensuring that he is healthy.
“As you saw, I had to leave tonight’s game on a stretcher after a collision during a play. I was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital, where I underwent the necessary medical tests. Thankfully, there is nothing to worry about. I’m currently resting and plan to rejoin the team this Monday,” Arraez wrote.
The three-peat batting champion returned to the lineup on April 29 for the home series against the San Francisco Giants.
Padres manager Mike Shildt reportedly suggested incorporating double bases at first base to prevent another scary collision from occurring in the future. The double base would include a base for the first baseman and batter.
Macias told Sanders he supports the addition of a double base in MLB.
Arraez has made a significant impact on the Padres since the organization acquired the three-time batting champion in a trade with the Miami Marlins in May 2024.
The 28-year-old currently ranks 10th in the National League in batting average (.298). But now that he has recovered from his concussion, Arraez has a chance to win a fourth consecutive batting champion title.
