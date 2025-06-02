Padres' Gavin Sheets Sustained 4 Injuries, Including One to Head, in Collision With Wall
San Diego Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets ran into the outfield wall and sustained injuries to four different body parts before leaving Sunday's match against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning.
Padres manager Mike Shildt said Sheets has a head contusion, sore hip and a jammed wrist and thumb. The team is still testing him for a concussion, but he did travel with the team to San Francisco.
"Those are tests that take a while,” Shildt said. “There’s some symptoms that they want make sure they either don’t show up or go away, and so we’re still in the process of evaluating that.”
More news: Padres Have Grueling June Schedule, Includes Playing Dodgers Twice
Sheets has been playing in left field during Jason Heyward's trip to the injured left. He usually occupies the designated hitter spot.
The injury came while Sheets tracked Adam Frazier's opposite field home run, which bounced off of the top of the wall and gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead. Sheets was on the ground for a few minutes after crashing into the wall, but smiled while walking off the field without help from the trainer.
“He already in the last couple hours … is improving,” Shildt said. “But he’s a little banged up, understandably. What an effort.”
The Padres came back to win after Sheets left the game, as a four-run seventh inning powered them over the Pirates.
Sheets went 0-for-1 at the plate before his exit. Tyler Wade and Brandon Lockridge both filled in for the slugger on Sunday, and are likely replacements if Sheets misses more time.
The Padres hope their offseason acquisition will recover quickly, as he had been on a tear for the Friars during May.
His eight home runs last month led the Padres, the next closest player being Fernando Tatis Jr. with five. Sheets' bat provided a spark for the Padres during their six-game skid towards the end of May, and they will hope they can continue to churn out results without their makeshift left fielder as they did yesterday.
More news: Padres’ Gavin Sheets Exits Sunday’s Game After Scary Collision in Left Field
Their next challenge comes in a division matchup against the San Francisco Giants. The first of the four-game series is Monday at 6:45 p.m. PT, when Stephen Kolek will face off against Logan Webb on the mound.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.