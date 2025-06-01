Padres’ Gavin Sheets Exits Sunday’s Game After Scary Collision in Left Field
San Diego Padres slugger Gavin Sheets has exited the game after a collision with the left-field wall.
After being evaluated by trainers on the warning track, Sheets walked off the field under his own power, but has been replaced by Brandon Lockridge.
Sheets isn't a left fielder, but the Friars are experimenting the usual designated hitter in left as he previously logged just six starts in that position on the year. He had just 14 total starts in left field since 2021.
More news: Padres' Gavin Sheets Gets Honest About Comfort Level of Playing in Left Field
As Sheets tried to track down the Pittsburgh Pirates home run from second baseman Adam Frazier, he could be seen losing track of how much room he had before colliding with the wall.
Sheets recently spoke on the level of comfort he has in left field in this newer territory.
“Increasing by the day,” Sheets said. “The more I play out there, the more comfortable I get. Obviously, you get as many reps as possible in practice, but until you get in the game, you can’t replicate it. So getting more and more comfortable there the more I’m out there. Obviously it’s a new spot for me, so getting as many reps as possible and making it comfortable.”
More news: Padres Injured Pitcher Takes Massive Step Toward Return
Offensively, Sheets has been on another level.
During the month of May, Sheets was batting .275 with an OPS of .891. He also added 22 RBIs in this span as eight of his 11 home runs on the year came last month.
When Sheets makes contact, which he has proven to be doing a lot of lately, it is usually a quality take.
He had a hard-hit percentage of 53.8 which is good for the 95th percentile of qualified batters across MLB. That means that more than half the time, the exit velocity on his batted balls are 95 mph or higher.
After arriving in San Diego on a minor league deal this offseason, the 6-foot-5 slugger has come a long way from playing the historically-bad, 121-loss Chicago White Sox last season.
More news: Padres Insider Provides Latest Yu Darvish Injury Update
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.