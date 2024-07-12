Padres Get All-Star Back Ahead of Series Opener Against Braves
The San Diego Padres welcomed back infielder Xander Bogaerts to their active roster ahead of Friday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves. Once he's officially activated, Bogaerts will start at second base and bat behind Manny Machado, manager Mike Shildt told reporters in San Diego.
Bogaerts injured his shoulder May 20 making a diving play in the field. He was subsequently diagnosed with a fracture, and vowed to beat the initial timeline of 2-3 months before returning to the field. Friday, that vow proved prescient.
Bogaerts played six minor league rehab games — four for Triple-A El Paso, two for advanced Class-A Lake Elsinore — before returning to San Diego. He collected six hits, including a double, in 18 at-bats while also drawing five walks.
It's been a disappointing season overall for the four-time All-Star. He's hitting a mere .219 in 187 at-bats, with four home runs and 14 RBIs. The injury absence could offer the 31-year-old a chance to reset.
The Padres signed Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract prior to last season. In his first year in San Diego, Bogaerts hit 19 home runs, stole 19 bases and slashed .285/.350/.440 (.790 OPS).
This year, his OPS is down to .581 while also ceding the shortstop position to Ha-Seong Kim.