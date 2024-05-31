Padres Getting Huge Production From 2 Unlikely, Inexpensive Sources
The San Diego Padres have a loaded lineup headlined by high-paid superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. They also had infielder Xander Bogaerts, but he's going to be out for the foreseeable future with a shoulder injury.
Along with those stars is back-to-back batting champion Luis Arraez, who the team acquired from the Miami Marlins in the beginning of May. They also have two-time All-Star Jake Cronenworth, rounding out a lineup full of star-studded talent.
And yet, two of the best offensive players for the Padres this season have been two of their most inexpensive contracts — Jurickson Profar and Donovan Solano
Profar, 31, signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Padres this offseason. The former Padre from 2020-22 finished the 2023 season in San Diego, and is now enjoying the best season of his 11-year career in 2024.
Profar has played in all 59 games for San Diego, and is slashing .323/.421/.495 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. His .916 OPS would be by far the best of his career, and he's making an early case to appear in his first career All-Star Game.
“Pro continues to take, you know, pro at-bats and gets big hits for us," Padres manager Mike Shildt recently said.
Then there's Solano, who signed with the Padres in April on a minor league deal and joined the big league roster in May. The 36-year-old has appeared in 14 games for San Diego, and has slashed .389/.476/.528 with an OPS of 1.004. He's played mainly third base and designated hitter while also appearing in three innings at second, and has provided a surprising jolt to San Diego's offense.
“Absolute definition of professional at-bats," Shildt said of Solano.
Solano has been in a platoon — with 29 of his 42 plate appearances coming against left-handed pitching — but he's thrived against both right- and left-handed pitchers in his brief stay with San Diego thus far. He's making $790,000 this year.