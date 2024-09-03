Padres' Ha-Seong Kim Could Return This Week, Manager Says
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt has not ruled out the possibility of shortstop Ha-Seong Kim returning this week. Kim was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation that came from a dive for first base against the Colorado Rockies.
Kim last appeared in a game for the Padres on Aug. 18.
Shildt remains unsure if Kim could return for the Padres' homestand against the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants this week, but noted that he has made progress in his recovery.
"This homestand? I don't know," Shildt told reporters Monday, via 97.3 The Fan. "That's still to be determined. He's making progress, though. He's throwing, he’s swinging the bat. I saw him briefly earlier and he's in a good spot relative to his recovery and his return to play, but it is going to be a progression to his throwing.” (Is he throwing across the diamond yet?) “He’s getting close.”
Kim's progress has included taking live at-bats over the weekend at the Padres' spring training complex in Arizona.
Kim is in his fourth season with the Padres, and has slashed .233/.330/.370 with 94 hits, 60 runs, 11 home runs, and 47 RBIs across 121 games this season. Kim plays a critical role in the Padres' infield as their shortstop, and won the Gold Glove award a season ago.
With Kim out, Tyler Wade and Mason McCoy have filled in for him at shortstop, with McCoy primarily replacing him. Through 12 games with the Padres, McCoy has slashed .242/.342/.303 with eight hits, six runs, and three RBIs.
The Padres would like to have Kim back before the playoffs in October. San Diego remains on track to earn a Wild Card spot — three and a half games currently separate the Padres (79-61) from the Braves (74-63), the third Wild Card team — but ideally would have Kim back as the regular season comes to a conclusion this month.
The Padres have gotten other good news on the injury front this week, highlighted by the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. from the IL on Monday. Tatis last played for the Padres in June, and has been out with a stress reaction in his femur.
This week will also see the return of ace Yu Darvish. Darvish was placed on the IL in June, before going on the restricted list for a personal matter. Shildt confirmed to reporters after Monday's game that Darvish will start Wednesday against Detroit.