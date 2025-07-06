Padres Have 3 All-Stars for 2025 Season, With Some Major Snubs
The San Diego Padres are sending three players to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Third baseman Manny Machado will be a starter at the hot corner as outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and reliever Jason Adam will also represent the Friars in the Midsummer Classic.
Surprisingly, closer Robert Suarez, reliever Adrian Morejon, and starter Nick Pivetta were left off of the roster.
Suarez has a clear case to be representing San Diego during the All-Star Game, given that he leads the National League with 24 saves, a mark that is tied for second across the rest of MLB. Still, on the other hand, his 3.93 ERA was likely a leading factor in him missing out on a second consecutive All-Star nod, including a rough 7.84 ERA during the month of June.
Morejon, however, has just a 1.85 ERA through 39 frames this season. His 35 strikeouts to just seven walks all season is equally as impressive as his ERA+ of 226, ranking him 126 percent better than a league-average pitcher.
For further context, the extremely deserving Adam tossed a 1.65 ERA through 43.2 innings of work. His 51 strikeouts to 19 walks helped earn him an ERA+ of 253.
Pivetta certainly has a case for making the roster, leading the National League with nine wins and a .818 winning percentage, but with statistical trends favoring wins far less in today's game, other factors likely contributed to different starters being chosen over the first-year Padre.
Across 97 innings of work, Pivetta totaled a 3.25 ERA, hurled 107 strikeouts, and allowed just 24 walks. Perhaps his slightly higher ERA than the other pitching reserves was a leading factor in the final decision.
At the end of the day, the trio of Padres will still carry on an incredible honor and represent their city and team in Atlanta, GA on July 15.
