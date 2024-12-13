Padres Have Made Offers to Multiple Free Agents, Showing Interest in All-Star Catcher
As National League West teams continued to bolster their rosters with the signings of star free agents such as shortstop Willy Adames and left-handed pitcher Blake Snell, the San Diego Padres haven't made much noise this winter.
MLB insider Robert Murray provided more context behind why the Padres haven't signed any big name yet.
On Friday, Murray said on his live show, "The Baseball Insiders," that the Padres "have made offers to a couple free agents ... but they just have not lined up on any deals there."
He added: "I know one player they do have interest in is James McCann, but there's a gap in money there so I don't necessarily think that's the most likely thing."
McCann, 34, was an everyday catcher with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox earlier in his career but has settled into a backup role in recent years with the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles.
Since 2022, the veteran catcher has appeared in 195 combined games with 650 total plate appearances while slashing .218/.269/.353. While McCann posted strong defensive numbers in terms of both framing and throwing out runners at the beginning of his career, his defense has regressed as of late.
The Padres need a catcher after Kyle Higashioka joined the Texas Rangers in free agency. As of now, the only catchers on the roster are Luis Campusano and Brett Sullivan.
The Padres have been open about their desire to win a World Series in 2025, but before the season even begins, the front office will have to resolve the financial issues the organization faces. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller will have to figure out how to get through the offseason with a relatively complete roster, but less financial commitments.
“I think the biggest thing I (am) focused on right now in our group is just kind of like knowing the landscape,” Preller said, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “Here’s the different possibilities, here’s what’s going to be out there, being open-minded to (where) different paths you take us to from a payroll standpoint. The only thing I’ve seen repeatedly when I’ve been here — and I think we’ve demonstrated — is we want to win. We’re here to win a championship. I think we’re going to do it responsibly. But we’re looking to win championships. We’re looking to get in the playoffs."
Though the Padres may not be spending much as other teams in their division, the team has remained a top contender for several seasons.
They'll look for more of the same success in 2025.