Padres Have 'Unfinished Business' in 2025, Says Manager Mike Shildt
When the San Diego Padres were ousted from the postseason at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, it left a bitter taste in the mouth.
The Padres were one win away from eliminating their National League West rivals, but instead, the Dodgers came from behind to win the series in five games.
Heading into this season, San Diego feels like it has some "unfinished business" to address.
"We start at zero," said Padres manager Mike Shildt. "We build off of last year. We know we did some things well last year, did a lot of things we consider to be successes. ... But also, like I alluded to, we have some unfinished business. We're going to start at zero."
More news: Padres Longtime Reliever Signs With Japanese Team
The Padres were arguably the second-best team in the National League last season and drew the short straw by having to play the Dodgers in the NLDS because the New York Mets did not give Los Angeles a fight quite like the Friars did.
"Honestly, [the mindset] has got to be similar to last year," said right-hander Michael King. "I still think we're one of two teams that could've won the World Series last year. That Dodgers series was definitely a tough one to swallow. But we've still got a bunch of our core group of guys, and we're all hungry to come back."
While the Dodgers were the talk of the offseason landing free agent after free agent, the Padres believe the group they have in camp can take down the defending World Series champions.
"I'm looking forward to going out there and competing again this year and trying to take them down," said third baseman Manny Machado. "We’re ready.”
More news: Padres' Joe Musgrove Willing to Do Anything to Help San Diego Win This Year
The journey back to the postseason begins when the Padres open Cactus League play on Friday against the Seattle Mariners. They will be sending Ryan Bergert to the mound to start the spring training opener.
Bergert, 24, spent most of last season in Double-A posting a 4.78 ERA in 23 starts.
“We’ve got a lot of candidates,” Shildt said. “… It will be a great opportunity for Ryan Bergert.”
Bergert was recently added to the 40-man roster and is competing for a rotation spot but is more likely to begin the season in Triple-A, positioning himself as a potential call-up later in the year.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.